Sports round-up

Tennis: Rafael Nadal (picture) has asked to begin his participation in the Madrid Open a day later than planned due to an ear infection, meaning he will face Italian Fabio Fognini tomorrow. Nadal is seeking a third consecutive claycourt title of the season after winning the Barcelona Open and Monte Carlo Masters but his preparation for the tournament in the Spanish capital has been interrupted by the infection. If he gets past Fognini, Nadal could face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the third round, with Milos Raonic or David Goffin among his potential quarter-final opponents.

Cricket: India recalled fit-again opener Rohit Sharma and spin trump card Ravichandran Ashwin as the holders finally named their squad for next month’s Champions Trophy in England and Wales yesterday. The 15-member squad unveiled by chief selector MSK Prasad contained no real surprises. Rohit returned from a thigh injury and the right-hander will be joined by southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, who owes his own comeback primarily to a shoulder injury for Lokesh Rahul.

Rugby League: Former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and fellow forward Kevin Proctor will not be considered for New Zealand’s squad for rugby league’s World Cup later this year after becoming embroiled in a drugs scandal. The pair were suspended over the weekend by their clubs in Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) after local media reported they had been involved in purchasing and consuming cocaine in Canberra early on Sunday.

Rugby Union: Mike Brown concedes he was hit hard by his omission from Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand but the Harlequins fullback is now focusing on England’s tour of Argentina in June. “I didn’t take it well. I was gutted,” the 31-year-old, who has 60 caps for England, told British media. “I feel I’ve played really well from 2015 onwards so it was really disappointing to get the call, but you can’t let one man’s decision define you. Instead I’ll reset my goals and concentrate fully on England and the excitement of going on a tough Argentina tour.”

Equestrian: New Zealander Andrew Nicholson won the Badminton Horse Trials on Sunday for the first time at the 37th attempt, 18 months after breaking his neck in a fall. The 55-year-old produced a clear final round in the show-jumping riding Nereo to move above double Olympic gold medallist Michael Jung and overnight leader Ingrid Klimke of Germany. Nereo, 17, became the oldest horse to win the showpiece event in south-west England.