Kalkara St Joseph grind out draw to secure title

Kalkara retained the darts title for a second successive season.

Kalkara St Joseph drew 4-4 against rivals Floriana Ajax A in a thrilling match to retain the title and deny the Greens a clean sweep of all domestic team honours.

Before the start of play, Kalkara held a two-point lead over Floriana, therefore a draw would had been sufficient for them to lift the championship trophy for the second successive year.

They started on the right footing with Martin Azzopardi winning the opening game.

Floriana turned the match in their favour when Norbert Attard and John Ciantar won their respective rubbers.

Andy Keen and Gordon Stanmore levelled the score again in the fourth with David Attard restoring Floriana’s lead in the fifth.

Gordon Stanmore (Kalkara) and Vince Busuttil (Floriana) prevailed in the next two matches to leave Floriana 4-3 up ahead of the decisive rubber.

Chris Cohen and Martin Azzopardi had the better of Busuttil and Ciantar 3-2 to secure the draw to the delight of the Kalkara players and officials.

At the other end of the table, Gudja POs Bar A came out on top in a must-win direct relegation match against Bormla BC which condemned the Blues to relegation.

In Division Two, Ħamrun Education Bar A secured the championship after defeating Buġibba Munchies Pub 6-2.

There was more cause for celebration for the Ħamrun clan as their ‘B’ team ensure promotion Division Two after having the better of Mqabba St Mary 6-2.

Floriana Ajax earned some respite from their title heartache when they won the four-a-side Cup final after defeating Mosta Horseshoe Bar A 9-7.

In the decisive rubber John Ciantar completed an 87 check-out to secure the win for his team.

Results

Division One: (Championship Pool) Floriana Ajax A vs Kalkara St Joseph 4-4; Mosta Horseshoe Bar A vs Birżebbuġa Cox Sports Club A 8-0. (Relegation Pool) Bormla BC vs Gudja POs Bar A 2-6; Żejtun Beland Bullseye vs Żejtun Juventutis Domus 8-0.

Standings: Championship Pool: Kalkara SJ 51; Floriana Ajax A 49; Mosta Horseshoe 38; Birżebbuġa Cox SC A 14.

Relegation Pool: Żejtun Bullseye 27; Gudja PO Bar A 24; Bormla BC 22; Żejtun Juventutis 2.