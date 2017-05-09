Formosa, Aquilina top opening road race

Christian Formosa

The Malta Cycling Federation road race national championship kicked off last weekend with the opening race in San Martin.

The Cyclist CC enjoyed great results as Christian Formosa won the Elite category, Nicholas Attard Montaldo placed first in the juniors while Richard Hill and Steven Andrew Bell topped the Masters O40+ O 50+ classes respectively.

Marie Claire Aquilina (Team Greens) was the first female rider home.

The Formosa brothers, Christian and Maurice, were among the protagonists in the elite category.

Christian Formosa was the first cyclist to complete the distance when clocking one hour 43 minutes 6.01 seconds.

Marco Fiorilla (Pro Action All Stars) was second in 1:45:03.24 ahead of Maurice Formosa (1:45:03.38).

The female category was dominated by Team Greens cyclists with Aquilina winning the race in 1:23:09, just ahead of team-mate Michelle Vella Wood.

Stephanie Alden (The Cyclists) ended third, 12 seconds behind.

The Malta Cycling Federation season continues with the opening leg from the Time-Trial National Championships in Mrieħel on Sunday, May 21.

Results

Elite: 1. C. Formosa (The Cyclist) 1:43:06.01; 2. M. Fiorilla (Pro Action All Stars) 1:45:03.24; 3. M. Formosa (The Cyclist) 1:45:03.38.

Ladies: 1. M.C. Aquilina (Team Greens) 1:23:09.54; 2. M. Vella Wood (Team Greens) 1:23:09.81; 3. S. Alden (The Cyclist) 1:23:21.84.

Juniors: 1. N. Attard Montaldo (The Cyclist) 1:33:24.10; 2. I. Spiteri (The Cyclist) 1:44:05.56.

Under 15: 1. N. Micallef (Mosta AF Sign Studio) 33:40.83; 2. Matthew Galea Pirotta (Mosta AF Sign Studio) 34:24.36; 3. M. Zammit (Agones SFC) 35:30.88.

Masters 40+: 1. Richard Hill (The Cyclist) 1:18:31.91. 2. I. Zammit (Birkirkara St Joseph SC) 1:18:32.09; 3. K. Goodwin (Agones SFC) 1:22:06.62.

Masters 50+: 1. S. Bell (The Cyclist) 1:18:36.55; 2. J. Micallef (The Cyclist) 1:22:21.19; 3. C. Iwanik (Birkirkara SJ) 1:46:04.44.

Masters 60+: E. Camilleri (Mosta AF) 1:23:30.04.