Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 06:35

Bezzina beats Busuttil to land third Malta title

Duncan Bezzina won the national snooker championships for the third time in his career when he defeated Aaron Busuttil 6-4 in the final played at the De Paule Band Club in Paola.

The final turned out to be a hard-fought affair, with the two finalist sharing the opening eight frames.

But Bezzina’s experience came to the fore in the decisive stage when he managed to win the final two frames to secure the title.

Bezzina compiled the highest frames of the final when hitting runs of 65 in the fifth frame and a 100 in the seventh frame.

At the end of the final, Frans Bugeja, president of the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association presented the trophies to the two finalists.

