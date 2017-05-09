Berofsky triumphs in Malta Open

Evan Berofsky… Malta International Open winner.

Featuring over sixty players from all five continents, the 10th Malta International Open, organised by the Malta Scrabble Club at the be.Hotel, could have sported the Olympic flag as its defining symbol.

Of the flag’s five rings, it was that of the North American sub-continent that sparkled most brightly thanks to Canadian Evan Berofsky, who won the three-day main event, and Stefan Rau, of the United States, who claimed victory in the two-day Late Bird.

The old continent had its share of accolades with the UK’s two top spots, Scotland’s Vincent Boyle in the one-day Early Bird and England’s Jamie Jones in the B Division of the Late Bird.

Second place of Ireland’s Brid Ni Bhriain in the B Division of the Late Bird, and two third places for English duo Steve Perry and Colin Northmore in the main event and Late Bird respectively.

David Webb, of England, missed out on defending his title, placing second in the main event.

Malta shone also thanks to the sterling performance of its players.

Ten-time Maltese champion Theresa Brousson confirmed she is back with a vengeance from a two-year break by placing second in the Early Bird and third in the main event.

Moira Fenech led a Maltese trio in the B Division of the main event, with Kevin Pirotta in second and Josephine Mayo in third, the latter also placing first in the B Division of the Early Bird.

Shakir Reshamwale, an Indian from Kuwait, carried the Asian flag with honour placing second in the B Division.

The Australians Karen Richards and John Barker did the same for Oceania with second place behind Rau in the Late Bird and third place in the B Division of the same event.

There was some glory for Africa too thanks to victory of the Ratings Prize in the A Division of the Early Bird by Debbe Hossy, of South Africa.

SportMalta, Malta Tourism Authority, Intercomp and Dolce Plus were the main sponsors of the event.