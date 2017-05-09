Città Invicta

Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a boat trip from Valletta to Senglea, followed by a tour of the city on Friday.

Senglea has become one of the most vibrant cities in the harbour area after being rebuilt after the devastation of World War II. It has given birth to important Maltese personalities and there is a great deal of history to be discovered.

The boat leaves Valletta Customs House on Friday at 6.30pm. Tickets may be obtained online at www.faa.org.mt or by calling 2010 6428.