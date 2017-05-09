Advert
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 06:18

Chapels and more at Il-Ħaġar

Chapels and More, an exhibition of paintings by Henry Alamango, can be visited at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, until Monday, May 15.

There is no entrance fee. The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

