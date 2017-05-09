Chapels and more at Il-Ħaġar
Chapels and More, an exhibition of paintings by Henry Alamango, can be visited at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, until Monday, May 15.
There is no entrance fee. The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm.
