Announcements

BONELLO GHIO. We regret to announce the passing away of our precious GUIDO of Guardamangia, on Sunday, May 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Monica, née Micallef, his treasured sons Alberto and his partner Marcella, Luke and his wife Davina, Emil and his partner Cristina, his adored grandchildren Nicky, Michela, Sara, Dino, Benjamin and his angel Nina, his in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm for Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord Jesus, gentle shepherd, bring rest to his soul. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Cardiac Medical Ward and at the ITU, Mater Dei Hospital, for all their care and dedication.

CUTAJAR. On May 7, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOHN of Tarxien, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Anne, née Agius, his children Sandra and Victor, Robert and Claudine, Louise and Bryan, his grandchildren Sean and Ariana, Daniel, Jordan, Patricia, and his great-grandson Liam John, and Elizabeth Maguire Cutajar, his brothers and sister, and his wife’s sister and brother, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, May 9 at 2.30pm at the Augustinian church (San Nikola ta’ Tolentino), Lampuka Street, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special gratitude goes to the staff at Mater Dei Emergency Department and the Palliative Care Unit at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, for their impeccable dedication and care given to John.

FAVA. On May 7, MAUREEN, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of her church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raymond, her friend Hannah, all her family and friends in Malta and Scotland. Funeral Mass will take place today, Tuesday, May 9 at 10am at the Holy Trinity Anglican church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

SAVONA. On May 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVINO of St Julian’s, aged 92 passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Erminia (Nini), his children Liliana, Catherine and her husband Bill, Josette and her husband Geoff, Charlotte and her husband Angelo, and Marisa, his grand children, great-grand children, his brothers Victor and his wife, Joe and his wife, and his sister Mary, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 10 at 1.30pm for St Julian’s Parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On Monday, May 8 at Gozo General Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 87. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Doris, his brother Salvu and his wife Maria, Antoinette, widow of his brother Francis, in-laws, among whom Mgr Joseph Grech, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortege will leave Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday May 10 at 5pm for Kercem parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5.30 pm. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA CLEWS. In loving memory of Major STANLEY AQUILINA CLEWS on this the first anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his children Lauren and her husband Narcy, Michael and his wife Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

DARMANIN KISSAUN. In loving memory of ROLAND on the third anniversary of his demise. Mass will be celebrated today at 6.45pm at the old church of Santa Maria, Birkirkara. Always in our hearts and minds. Doreen, Greta, Mark, Karryn and families.

DARMANIN KISSAUN – ROLAND. Loving and fond memories of our dearest and only brother who passed away three years ago today. We loved you so much and we miss you a lot. Your three sisters, Lina, Helene and Marie-Louise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN KISSAUN – ROLAND. Fond and unfading memories of a dearly beloved and a very special uncle on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by Peter and Pat, Suzanne and Chris, Rachael and Sarah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN KISSAUN – ROLAND. In loving memory of our very special boss, being the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by the directors, management and staff at S&D Yachts Ltd. Your memory lives on in our hearts each day of our lives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BONELLO – Capt. JOE. Remembering our dear father Joe on the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Remembered by his children Henry, Brian and Anna and their families.

VASSALLO. Treasured memories of ANNA, a special sister and aunt.

May the winds of heaven blow softly

And whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you

And wish that you were here.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Charles, Grace, Julia and Nick.