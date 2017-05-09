Advert
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 21:02

Retweets record broken, all for chicken nuggets

More than 3.4 million retweets made

A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's is now the most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year.

Wendy's replied "18 million".

Carter's screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres' viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars with more than 3.4 million retweets.

Twitter confirmed the record.

Wendy's says Carter has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.
Carter appeared on Ms DeGeneres' show last month.

She gave him a year's worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television, but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Australian customs destroys unique plant...

  2. Pepe the frog killed off after character...

  3. Early humans co-existed in Africa with...

  4. Retweets record broken, all for chicken...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed