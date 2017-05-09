Retweets record broken, all for chicken nuggets
More than 3.4 million retweets made
A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's is now the most retweeted post of all time.
Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year.
Wendy's replied "18 million".
Carter's screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres' viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars with more than 3.4 million retweets.
Twitter confirmed the record.
Wendy's says Carter has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.
Carter appeared on Ms DeGeneres' show last month.
She gave him a year's worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television, but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.
