Youth caught with suspected cocaine and 'considerable' amount of cash
19-year-old spotted 'acting suspiciously'
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he was found in possession of 31 sachets of what the police believe is cocaine and a considerable amount of cash.
The police said officers on the beat first saw the man at 12.30am in St Francis Street, Floriana.
The young man, who was in a car, drove speedily but was stopped by the police near the Blata l-Bajda Park and Ride area.
As he was acting suspiciously, the police searched him and found him to be carrying the drugs and the cash.
Investigations are ongoing, police said.