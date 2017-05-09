Advert
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 13:00

Youth caught with suspected cocaine and 'considerable' amount of cash

19-year-old spotted 'acting suspiciously'

Photo: Shutterstock

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he was found in possession of 31 sachets of what the police believe is cocaine and a considerable amount of cash.

The police said officers on the beat first saw the man at 12.30am in St Francis Street, Floriana.

The young man, who was in a car, drove speedily but was stopped by the police near the Blata l-Bajda Park and Ride area.

As he was acting suspiciously, the police searched him and found him to be carrying the drugs and the cash.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

