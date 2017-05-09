Woman grievously injured in accident
A 43-year-old woman from Marsa was grievously injured today when she was hit by a car in Pietà.
The police said the accident happened in Pjazza San Luqa at 7.25am.
The car that hit the woman was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from Għarb.
