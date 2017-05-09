Advert
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 13:29

Woman grievously injured in accident

A 43-year-old woman from Marsa was grievously injured today when she was hit by a car in Pietà.

The police said the accident happened in Pjazza San Luqa at 7.25am.

The car that hit the woman was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from Għarb.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Passport buyers from Russia given vote

  2. Watch: Fire at home for the elderly,...

  3. Watch: Many questions, few answers from...

  4. Busuttil promises to extend children's...

  5. Labour makes promises in transport,...

  6. 'You have to call Malta': recordings...

  7. Man crushed under a lift in Ħamrun

  8. Fact-checking Schembri ‘smear campaign’...

  9. Watch: Labour is the only choice, Muscat...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed