Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that the Prime Minister’s top aide Keith Schembri and Nexia BT boss Brian Tonna have not provided records of the bank transaction through which Mr Schembri claims to have loaned Mr Tonna €100,000 in 2012. In another story it quotes Nationalist Party deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami saying that the ink on the voting documents for this election could easily be rubbed off, putting the entire electoral process in doubt.

In-Nazzjon also leads with a report on Dr Fenech Adami’s concerns about the voting documents.

The Malta Independent says that its surveys show that 51.3 per cent of the Maltese do not see the PN as a new alternative government.

L-Orizzont leads with the Labour Party’s electoral proposals for social and environmental development.

Malta Today says that costly proposals are being unveiled by both political parties.