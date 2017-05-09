Three medical consultants join PN ticket

Mr Zammit (left), Mr Cassar (centre) and Mr Refalo (right) will all run for the PN.

Three high-profile medical consultants will be contesting the next elections on the Nationalist Party ticket, Times of Malta is informed.

They are Dr Nick Refalo, a leading oncology consultant, and son of constitutional expert Prof. Ian Refalo.

It will be his first foray into politics together with Jason Zammit, an orthopaedic consultant and surgeon at Mater Dei Hospital and Prof. Kevin Cassar, a vascular consultant and surgeon originally from Cospicua.

PN sources said the three new candidates have already had meetings with PN leader Simon Busuttil and they are expected to be formally approved as candidates shortly.

It is not yet known which districts will the three medical consultants contest.

Prospective candidates have to submit their nominations by Saturday.