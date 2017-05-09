Teenage thief given chance to mend his ways

A teenage from a dysfunctional background has been placed under probation after a magistrate's court learned that he had registered significant progress in mending his ways.

Carlos Lean Schembri was remanded in custody a few months ago after he and his partner in crime were apprehended. He pleaded guilty to a string of thefts from three different vehicles and to dealing in stolen goods. The young man had also taken a joyride in a Mercedes Benz and robbed the Prime Ltd outlet in Marsa.

The prosecution acknowledged the difficult personal circumstances of the two youngsters, who were at the time homeless and unemployed.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Josette Demicoli, felt that a prison term was not opportune in the light of his personal circumstances, observing that he had since found a regular job. He was placed under probation for three years and will be receiving help to overcome his drug dependency.

The accomplice was also placed under a probation order for three years.

Inspectors Spiridione Zammit and Chantelle Casha prosecuted.