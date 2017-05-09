PN: Muscat's failure to appear before Pana committee would harm Malta's reputation

The PN insisted today that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should appear before the European parliament's Pana Committee, as failure to do so would harm Malta's reputation.

The Pana committee is investigating allegations arising from the Panama Papers.

Dr Muscat has already said he will not appear before the committee until a magisterial inquiry into allegations against him and his wife about ownership of the Egrant Panama company are complete.

The Nationalist Party said the allegations against the prime minister were too serious to be ignored.

The committee also again invited Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, to appear before it. He refused to meet the committee when it met in Malta last month.

See the Pana Committee's invitation to the prime minister on pdf below.

