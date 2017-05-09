Watch: PN concerned 'flimsy' voting documents can also be accidentally damaged

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Nationalist Party members of the Electoral Commission who agreed that voting documents would not be laminated were not expecting ink that could smudge so easily, deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami told Times of Malta.

He explained that the commission was caught on one foot when the snap election was called, and since the laminating machine was out of order, it was decided to rely on other security features in order to be able to prepare them in time.

But the PN was aghast when it saw just how flimsy they were, with Dr Fenech Adami saying he would not be surprised if people found that their voting documents were accidentally scratched even in their wallets or handbags.

Although he did not indicate any concern about voting documents being deliberately defaced before they were delivered to the voters, he said there were vulnerable people – those in hospital and homes for the elderly, for example – whose voting documents could easily be tampered with.

"Of course, this would be noticed as soon as they went to vote, but by then it would be too late," he said.