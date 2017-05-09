Muscat: ‘Free childcare for all would create poverty trap’

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this evening warned that the PN’s plan to give free childcare to all even to non-working mothers would create a “poverty trap”.

Dr Muscat sounded this warning at a political activity in Msida in which he insisted that Labour’s proposals made during the first nine days of the election campaign were based on principles like social mobility and national unity.

“Free childcare is not there to serve as a parking lot for children,” the Labour leader remarked.

He added that free childcare as introduced by the Labour government was meant to increase female participation rate at work.

Apart from the financial aspect, saying it would cost taxpayers about €40 million, up from €12 million per year, Dr Muscat said such measure would “dismantle” the achievements made during the past four years in terms of employment.

“This policy could cause poverty trap as it would discourage mothers from seeking a job, which would ultimately have a negative economic impact,” he warned.

In his address the Labour leader cautioned against “fighting hatred with hatred” saying that not even himself would resort to such approach despite the attacks which he said were being made against his family. “My job is to unite the country and not sow divisions.”

He accused the Opposition leader of harbouring “classist views” saying it was wrong to label certain parts of the island with social problems and associate certain traits with certain categories of people.

“This is why we want to reduce tax on part-time to encourage hard-working people improve their situation, and reduce taxes.”

He noted that Labour was especially addressing low-income earners and couples not affording to make a deposit for a mortgage.

Dr Muscat said Labour would also strive to improve education as this was a strong tool for social mobility by giving an equal opportunity to all.

“This is why we are proposing to eliminate Matsec exam fees,” he said.

The Labour leader said they were after giving more right to minorities.

“Now is the time to make civil unions full and proper marriages”. He acknowledged that such move could be controversial, but he said that he truly believed in equality.

Dr Muscat also referred to persons suffering from mental health problems, pledging that a Labour government to give treatment at Mater Dei and not necessarily at Mount Carmel which suffered from a stigma.

Another principle, he said, was to have a good quality of life. “We are doing this by giving more free time with the family by giving back public holidays which fall on a weekend, something which money cannot buy.”

He added that after closing down the Marsa power station and stop using heavy fuel oil, it was the turn of Marsascala resident to benefit, as a Labour government would close down the Sant Antnin recycling plant.

Touching on education, he said a Labour government would improve the teachers’ conditions of work.

Dr Muscat said that the PN leader’s only principle was to form a coalition of confusion whose only thing in common was of being against him.

“If you convince the people in the election, I will leave, but problems in the leadership would start immediately,” he warned.

The Labour leader pointed out that despite the “crusade” made by the PN against the citizenship scheme, Dr Busuttil was saying that he would not abolish it.

“Those are Dr Busuttil’s principles!” he remarked.

Dr Muscat acknowledged that in some areas he left much to be desired, but insisted he was committed to make amends. He noted that criticism that major contracts had only been published after being heavily redacted, came from the same people who had not published the lotto privatisation agreement.

The Prime Minister said the Labour government had removed time-barring from corruption, party financing laws and introduced the whistleblower act.

“If Dr Busuttil really believes in transparency he should walk the talk and implement it in his own party and publish the DB invoices,” he said.

Dr Muscat referred to Josie Muscat’s candidature on the PN ticket saying he party was harbouring people with extremist views.