Man hit by motorcycle on the Birkirkara Bypass
A man was injured this afternoon when he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the Birkirkara bypass.
The accident happened on the Msida-bound lanes, which were closed to traffic. Cars were diverted down the slipway to the University and up the opposite slipway.
The accident happened at about 5.15pm.
