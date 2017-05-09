Advert
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 17:44

Man hit by motorcycle on the Birkirkara Bypass

A man was injured this afternoon when he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the Birkirkara bypass.

The accident happened on the Msida-bound lanes, which were closed to traffic. Cars were diverted down the slipway to the University and up the opposite slipway.

The accident happened at about 5.15pm.

