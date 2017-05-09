European Greens seek urgent EP debate on local money laundering claims

The European Greens have asked the European Parliament plenary to hold an urgent debate next week about money laundering allegations involving Maltese politically exposed persons.

Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola said the debate was requested because the damage Minister Konrad Mizzi, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT accountant Brian Tonna did to Malta's reputation was getting worse by the minute.

The decision on the EP’s agenda will be taken on Thursday. The proposed debate is titled "Panama Papers follow up: suspicion of money laundering in Malta involving several politically exposed persons".

Both Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri were found to have set up secret companies in Panama.

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit last year reported it had a “reasonable suspicion” that Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna were involved in money laundering or the proceeds of crime related to kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports.

Read: Schembri, Tonna suspects in ‘proceeds of crime’ related to kickbacks from passports' sale

AD deputy chairman Carmel Cacopardo said AD has asked the Auditor General to investigate the operation of the Malta Financial Services Authority with reference to the issuance of a licence to Pilatus Bank.

The request, he said, has been submitted and duly acknowledged by the National Audit Office.