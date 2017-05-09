Bail granted to accused in Ħamrun murder

One of the two men charged with the murder of Brandon Pace in Ħamrun on April 2 has been released following an appeal which overturned a refusal of his bail request.

Joseph Grech, from Guardamangia, had been detained in Mount Carmel Hospital together with his son Kurt following their arraignment on charges of stabbing Mr Pace following a long-simmering family feud which erupted into a violent fight.

The Magistrates’ Court had rejected his bail request and an appeal was filed before the criminal court presided over by Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi.

Seated in the dock this morning, a subdued Mr Grech followed the proceedings as his defence counsel pleaded on his behalf.

"My client is emotionally wrecked," the lawyer remarked, adding that Mr Grech's condition had deteriorated over the past month.

The lawyer explained that his client had a relatively clean criminal record, having only been convicted for traffic offences and for the illegal slaughter of rabbits.

It was also observed that the testimony of 24 witnesses had already been preserved in the proces verbal drawn up by the court of criminal inquiry. The only civilian witness still to testify was the victim's mother and it would certainly not cross Mr Grech's mind to approach her, the lawyer said.

The court granted the request for bail against a deposit of €20,000 and a personal guarantee of €80,000.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto was legal counsel and lawyer Maria Francesca Fenech from the AG's office prosecuted. Lawyers Noel Bianco and Silvio Brincat are parte civile in the proceedings.