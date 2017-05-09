Airport passenger numbers jump 26.6% in April

Passenger movements at Malta International Airport jumped by 26.6% last month, surpassing the half a million mark for the first time in April.

MIA said in a statement that it welcomed 530,576 passengers, on the back of an

increase of 17.7% in seat capacity and an improvement of 5.3 percentage points in seat load factor (SLF).

April’s strong performance partly stemmed from the Easter holiday effect, together with the start of new operations and the extension of a number of winter routes into the summer period.

"The Cruise & Fly programme (linking with the itineraries of cruise ships),

which was launched at the beginning of last month, was an important contributing factor to the passenger growth registered by both the United Kingdom and Germany," MAI said.

The United Kingdom retained its top spot among MIA’s top five markets, followed by Italy, Germany, France, and Belgium.

Italy’s growth was mainly generated on the Catania route, following increased flight frequencies to this destination.

Enhanced seat capacity on the Paris route and the launch of the new

Bordeaux route in mid-April contributed to increased passenger numbers from France.

Belgium was the market that registered the strongest growth, resulting from enhanced connectivity to Brussels.

While an average of 17,600 passengers passed through the airport every day, this figure spiked on the 13th of April, when 23,400 passengers were welcomed at the terminal on the day, making it the busiest one of the year so far.