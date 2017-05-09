AD pours scorn on recycling promise

The Sant' Antnin Recycling Plant. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Alternattiva Demokratika has picked holes in the Labour Party’s plans to wind down the waste recycling plant at Marsascala over a seven year period.

The proposal was made in the Labour Party Electoral Manifesto, but Alternattiva environment spokesman Carmel Cacopardo said that although the promise had the admirable aim of reducing the impact on the Marsascala community, doing so would have other consequences.

The first, he pointed out, was that the plant had been financed through the EU and warned that dismantling the project might, therefore, mean that the money would have to be refunded.

He also noted that waste being recycled at Marsascala would still have to be treated – and shifting this to Magħtab would have an impact on the surrounding area, “which include residential zones and a touristic zone”.

The party said that it was a basic environmental principle to avoid as far as possible having large distances between the point where the waste is generated and the point where it is treated.

He also complained that much of the problem for Marsascala residents could be solved: "It would be much more effective, if one has the welfare of the Marsascala community at heart, if the processing of the organic waste fraction (both domestic and industrial) is accelerated.

“This is the actual activity which generates the objectionable impacts. The organic waste fraction processing is moving at too slow a pace, and notwithstanding the small steps forward a lot of difficulties in several localities have still to be addressed."