Two weights two measures

It is obvious that for the Muscat government what constitutes a whistle-blower depends on who the person is testifying against. It all depends on whether the whistle-blower is spilling beans on the Opposition or the government.

Lately we had three cases of whistle-blowing, one against the Opposition and two against the government. The three persons testifying were treated very differently by the Muscat government.

The first one was a Gozo contractor who testified against the husband of the then Nationalist Party member of Parliament Giovanna Debono.

The government awarded this whistle-blower contracts worth half a million euros.

The other two whistle-blowers were treated very differently by the Muscat government. A second contractor who testified against a person of trust employed by the government agency FTS, was accused by the police of defaming a ministry official.

The latest whistle-blower, the ex-employee of Pilatus Bank has faced all the Muscat government’s wrath in an obvious attempt to discredit her.

It is quite clear that with such heavy handedness the Muscat government is trying to intimidate any future whistle-blower from coming forward.

These are not the actions of a democratic EU government, but those of despotic, corrupt and autocratic governments.