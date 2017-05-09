Dangerous pillars

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It is a shame that nobody in any authority is conscious of the imminent danger that some of the pillars surrounding the Birkirkara primary school are presenting.

Some of them, especially those along Anġlu Mallia Street, are in such a deteriorated state that they can be described as literally ‘falling to pieces’.

I don’t think that the reason for not repairing them is a monetary one, because just recently all the arches at the back side were fitted with aluminium structures, and a CCTV system was installed around the premises.

I am making a final appeal to all those concerned, be it the school authority, ministry or local council to look into this problem immediately, knowing that so many young pupils pass beneath these dangerous columns on a daily basis.

I also suggest that until a decision is eventually taken, the pavement on the school side is cordoned off for pedestrians.