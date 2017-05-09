Today is a special day. It’s not only the anniversary of the birth of the European Union through the Schumann declaration, but also our celebration of the heavenly glory of St George Preca.

Few have heard that at the end of his life he was learningto write in Arabic, but wecan understand this because he felt the call to make Christ known the world over, as the meaning of the acronym MUSEUM testifies.

We are indeed European, but it is the whole world that is our home. This penny is about to drop. However the ethical declaration of the brave witness in the banking sector who’s Russian, and not afraid of anyone, except “the God”, is a special gift for us to realise that ethics is the best foundation for the global financial economy which promises to suit us all so well.

If we learn this lesson then providence will give us the strength of faith to involveour lives more deeply and happily in fiduciary culture, not only globally, but more deeply in one another’s relationality in Malta itself.

For the euro has deep reconciliatory roots and if we have the faith of the risen Christ to find one another anew in apparent moral dilemmas then we will have, and share internally and externally peace and prosperity, “the only gift of a Christian people”.

This is what inclusivity today is to be all about, and it means “not giving in charity what is due in justice”, whether at home or globally.

Only in this global perspective can we be truly European and build up the financial centre in truly ethical perspectives that will be based on finding, albeit experimentally, “fintech” inclusivity methodologies at home in our little island life and “exporting” them. We can indeed become a miniscule “living” European software chip for all humanity on the global scene.

The Easter call is for us all to share “Christ is Risen, Christ is indeed Risen, Alle-luia, Alleluia!”