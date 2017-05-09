Sporting briefs

Red Star: Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade named Bosko Gjurovski as their interim coach until the end of the season after Miodrag Bozovic quit on Sunday following a shock 3-2 defeat at unfancied rivals Vozdovac. Saturday’s result left Red Star three points adrift of bitter city foes Partizan with three matches remaining and an uphill task of retaining the title.

Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could miss tomorrow’s Premier League game at Southampton due to a recurring ankle injury, manager Arsene Wenger said after his side’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday. Xhaka, who sustained an ankle injury during Arsenal’s loss at Tottenham Hotspur, scored the opening goal at the Emirates but was forced off in the 76th minute. “He got injured last time and he got a recurrence of that,” Wenger said.

Villa: David Villa celebrated his new contract at New York City FC with a goal in a 3-1 win over Atlanta United. Villa penned a new deal until 2018 in the week and proved his worth by opening the scoring in the 17th minute. Carlos Carmona equalised for the MLS’ newest team before the break but two goals in a minute from Rodney Wallace and Maxi Moralez earned Patrick Vieira’s men the win.

Real: Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of rivals Atletico Madrid teenager Theo Hernandez, according to reports in Spain. The 19-year-old left-back, a France Under-20 international, has yet to play a first-team game for Atletico but has impressed while on loan at Alaves this season. Media reports say Theo had a medical with Real yesterday and that the capital rivals could hold talks over a transfer worth in the region of around 30million euros (£25million) this week.

Bremen: Werder Bremen captain Clemens Fritz has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. The 36-year-old defender, who has spent more than a decade at the club, suffered season-ending ankle ligament damage in March and said the time was right to call it a day.

Serie B: Pisa vs Cittadella 1-4 (Pisa relegated).

La Liga: Leganes vs Real Betis 4-0.