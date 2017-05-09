Football news

Chapecoense won the Santa Catarina state championship on Sunday to lift their first title since most of their team died in a plane crash last November.

The small club from southern Brazil lost 1-0 at home in the second leg of the final playoff against Avai but the aggregate score was 1-1 and they took the title because of a better regular season record.

It was their second successive state title and the first time they have won two in a row.

The feat was all the more impressive given that all bar three of the players on board their flight to Colombia were killed as they travelled to face Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana final last year.

Spurs to play friendly in Hong Kong

English Premier League title chasers Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Asia to play a friendly against recently crowned Hong Kong champions Kitchee at the end of May, the London club said yesterday.

The game, which will be played at Hong Kong Stadium on May 26, will take place less than a week after the conclusion of the English league season and will be part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the return of the former British colony to Chinese rule.

“We are delighted to accept the invitation to return to Hong Kong to play against one of their top clubs Kitchee SC and play our part in the anniversary celebrations,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Gazza looking to happy future

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne is hoping turning 50 later this month will see the start of a “happy and sober” future, having just got through the “worst year ever”.

Gascoigne, who has had several stints in rehab for drugs and alcohol addiction, said he has had a bad time since the death of his 22-year-old nephew Jay last year, but that he was now “doing really well”.

The 49-year-old, who carried the coffin at Jay Kerrigan-Gascoigne’s funeral almost a year ago, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I haven’t had the best of years. I was doing really well the last time I was here, and then obviously Jay, who had mental problems...

“It was 5 o’clock in the morning and my dad rang. Before my dad even said anything I said, ‘I know, he’s passed away’. Since then... I’ve had a terrible year, keeping everything to myself.”

Kante – writers’ Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been named Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association (FWA), adding to his list of accolades this season, including the PFA Player of the Year award.

Kante is on course to win consecutive Premier League titles. He came out on top of 17 players that received votes.

“It is a fantastic honour to win this award,” Kante said.

“With so many great players in this Chelsea squad and in the Premier League, for the Football Writers’ Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career.”

Lukaku irked by speculation

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has hit out at the on-going speculation about his future.

The Belgium international has himself fuelled the seemingly daily rumour mill after telling the club back in March he will not sign the contract extension on offer.

However, he appears to be unhappy about the numerous transfer links to a host of top European clubs.

“As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok?” the 23-year-old, who has more than two years remaining on his existing deal, wrote on Twitter.

“Some media these days are annoying man.”

Sinclair is top Scottish player

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has been crowned PFA Scotland’s Premiership player of the year.

The former Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa player has netted 25 goals so far in his first season in Scotland.

There were prizes galore for the champions with Brendan Rodgers winning manager of the year honours, Kieran Tierney being voted the best young player and Moussa Dembele collecting the goal of the year accolade for his hat-trick effort at St Johnstone.