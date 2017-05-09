Malta Stock Exchange reports record profits

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) posted a record after-tax net income of €2.53 million in 2016, an increase of 50 per cent, thanks to significant revenue growth and a decline in operating expenses.

Admissions were up by 12 per cent over 2015, bringing the number of listings to 295 with 44 corporate issuers, varying between bonds and equity. It is expected that this positive trend will continue into 2017, particularly with Prospects, a financial market launched in 2016 specifically designed to cater to the financing needs of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In the third quarter of 2016 three new stock brokerage firms were admitted to the Exchange. It is anticipated another three applicants will join the list this year. This is a considerable achievement when one considers that before 2016, the last broker member admitted was in 2013.

The Exchange also formed a block chain committee to actively explore opportunities within the FinTech sector. It also developed E-portfolio, an initiative which allows the Exchange’s 70,000 account holders to access their accounts online and view their activity in real-time.

On April 18, after 25 years of a trading schedule limited to three hours daily, the Malta Stock Exchange doubled the session time to a six-hour trading window, closing the day at 3.30pm.