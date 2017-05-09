Details on Menqa concession at RFP stage

The details of what the government intends to offer as a concession at the Menqa in Marsa – most crucially the length of the contract – will only be revealed at the next stage of Projects Malta’s bidding process.

Last week, the government through Projects Malta Ltd issued a Call for Expressions of Interest for space at Menqa, Marsa, saying that it is seeking a private sector operator to come up with innovative ideas which will generate economy activity within the harbour.

But Projects Malta will only give more details about the term of the temporary emphyteusis for the land and sea along il-Moll tal-Braken in the Request for Proposal process which will be launched after it receives the expressions of interest.

The transformation of the Menqa was one of the 20 projects outlined in former minister Austin Gatt’s Grand Harbour Regeneration Plan in 2007, at the time estimated to cost Lm500 million and expected to create 5,000 to 6,000 new jobs. One of the uses envisaged for the area was a marina with a walkway around the area, which languished for years in the shadow of the power station.

The government said that it would expect a one-time up-front fee and then an annual ground rent.

The closing date for submission of the expressions of interest is July 7.