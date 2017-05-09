Watch: Metropolis on the artist, the writer, capitalism... (ARTE)
The artistic scene of Szczecin, a German city until 1945, when it became Polish; plus a meeting with Turkish writer Nedim Gürsel; a look at Dominique Coulon, a committed architect; photographer Ellen von Unwerth is back in Bavaria; sociologists Luc Boltanski and Arnaud Esquerre engage in a severe criticism of capitalism; and a visit to Nantes, to the workshop of Phia Ménard.
