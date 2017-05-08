Advert
US space plane lands after two-year secret mission

The US military's experimental X-37B space plane landed yesterday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

The unmanned X-37B, which resembles a miniature space shuttle, touched down at 7:47 a.m. on a runway formerly used for landings of the now-mothballed space shuttles, the Air Force said.

The Boeing-built space plane blasted off in May 2015 from nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station aboard an Atlas 5 rocket built by United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co .

The X-37B, one of two in the Air Force fleet, conducted unspecified experiments for more than 700 days while in orbit.

It was the fourth and lengthiest mission so far for the secretive program, managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office.

