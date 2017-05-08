President-elect Macron attends WW2 commemoration alongside Hollande
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron appeared alongside outgoing leader Francois Hollande today to commemorate the end of the second world war in Europe.
The two presidents offered a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe and greeted war veterans.
The joint appearance of the newly-elected and incumbent presidents is not a tradition for the May 8 ceremony.
Hollande accepted Nicolas Sarkozy's invitation in 2012, but Sarkozy declined to appear with Jacques Chirac in 2007.
