President-elect Macron attends WW2 commemoration alongside Hollande

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron appeared alongside outgoing leader Francois Hollande today to commemorate the end of the second world war in Europe.

The two presidents offered a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe and greeted war veterans.

The joint appearance of the newly-elected and incumbent presidents is not a tradition for the May 8 ceremony.

Hollande accepted Nicolas Sarkozy's invitation in 2012, but Sarkozy declined to appear with Jacques Chirac in 2007.