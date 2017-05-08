Trinacria win sets pace for Spiteri’s season

Fabio Spiteri in action during the Triancria middle distance triathlon.

Fabio Spiteri boosted his preparations for next month’s Double Ironman race in Germany after winning the Trinacria Middle Distance Triathlon, held in Sicily, recently.

Around 220 athletes were at the starting line and they had to contend with a rough swell during the opening swimming segment.

Spiteri still managed to keep a good pace to exit the waters in 20th place straight into transition for the bike segment.

The veteran triathlete had to work hard to get into the front pack and reducing the gap between the other competitors.

Spiteri managed to start the half marathon in second place, with a three-minute gap between him and the first-placed athlete while he enjoyed a minute advantage over the third-placed triathlete.

Pacing himself well, Spiteri built up the tempo to register his fastest 21km – one hour and 24 minutes – in a middle distance triathlon race to cross the finish line first in an overall time of four hours and 13 minutes.

“I was very determined to do well in this race as I feel it would set the pace for the season which this year is a particularly special one for me given that I will be attempting my first double Ironman race in Emsdetten, Germany in June,” Spiteri said.

“Prior to that, I will be racing in Port Macquarie in Australia.

“Apart from the great support from other Maltese athletes present for the race, I am particularly grateful towards my sponsors – Garmin Malta, Go&Fun, Wheel Wizard, 24/7 Fitness Gym, Festina Watches, Special Eyes and Mochika”.

There were several other Maltese triathletes who enjoyed excellent results in the race in Sicily.

Isabelle Caruana placed second overall in the women’s category while Joseph Galea and Andre Cutajar classified first and third respectively in the 25-29 age category.

In the over-40 class, the honours went to Maltese triathletes Karen Amato and David Galea.