Local results
Football
GFA Cup final: Ghajnsielem vs Oratory Youths 5-0.
Youth FA U-15 KO final: St Andrews vs Valletta 1-0.
IASC KO semi-finals: Senglea Youngsters vs Żejtun Red Stars 5-1; Ħamrun Liberty vs Floriana Ajax 1-0.
GIDA Cup: Memories vs FC Scandinavia 3-0; Club 33 vs La Famiglia 3-0; Birnapa vs La Valette 0-3.
Handball
Men’s Division Two: St Andrews vs La Salle 16-23; ETE vs HMS 27-22; Kavallieri RS2 vs Aloysians 19-18.
Hockey
HAM KO SFs: Lightshop Hotsticks vs Qormi Poiatti 3-3 (aet 4-4; Hotsticks win 4-2 on penalties); Rabat Depiro vs Floriana Young Stars 1-2.
Shooting
Trap: 1. N. Attard 42/50-20-24-29-34-43; 2. W. Sammut 43/50-19-24-28-33-42; 3. N. Carabott 40/50-20-25-29-33; 4. S. Vella 43/50-19-24-27; 5. F. Scorfna 43/50-18-20; 6. S. Aquilina 42/50-16.
