Students exhibit 3D models

Gozo is hosting an exhibition of 3D models which include famous buildings, aircraft, animals, mythical creatures, science objects and spacecrafts made by students from the Gozo College Secondary School.

The aircraft models include the Malta Gloster Gladiators Faith, Hope and Charity, while famous buildings models feature the Tower of Pisa and the Eiffel Tower.

There is also a model of a traditional local kajjik built with the help of Peter Caruana and teachers Joe Attard and Anthony Farrugia.

The models were made by the students in their school breaks as part of their participation in the Kreattiv programme funded by Arts Council Malta.

This exhibition runs until Friday May 12 at the Gozo Ministry exhibition hall, Victoria.