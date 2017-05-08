The State of Europe Forum, with plenaries and seminars, is an annual event held in the country holding the EU presidency in the first semester.

A powerful line-up of contributors helping the audience to understand Europe today and how we, as the people of God, should respond, includes General Arie Vermeij, a believer with a military career in the Dutch army and Nato; Henrik Syse of the Norwegian Nobel Committee; Branislav Skripek, Slovakian member of the European Parliament with an evangelist’s heart; Florica Chereches, Romanian MP passionate for families; and Evert Van der Poll, who will help those present understand the French and the rise of populism in Europe today.

This spiritual event is being held today between 9am and 8pm at the Valletta Campus, University of Malta. To register for this event, visit: www.stateofeuropeforum.eu/valletta2017.