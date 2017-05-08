David Debono

Baritone David Debono will be giving a lunchtime concert in the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta.

Sofia Narmania

The recital, called Like Once in May, is inspired by great composers such as Mozart, Bellini, Tchaikovsky, Schubert, Brahms, Donizetti and Strauss.

The baritone will be accompanied by pianist Sofia Narmania.

Like Once in May is taking place tomorrow at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis church, Valletta. Tickets can be obtained from the venue half an hour before the concert begins. For more information, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to [email protected].