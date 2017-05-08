Advert
Monday, May 8, 2017, 06:10

Like Once in May

David Debono

David Debono

Baritone David Debono will be giving a lunchtime concert in the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta.

Sofia NarmaniaSofia Narmania

The recital, called Like Once in May, is inspired by great composers such as Mozart, Bellini, Tchaikovsky, Schubert, Brahms, Donizetti and Strauss.

The baritone will be accompanied by pianist Sofia Narmania.

Like Once in May is taking place tomorrow at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis church, Valletta. Tickets can  be obtained from the venue half an hour before the concert begins. For more information, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Żejtun under attack

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Elvis tribute show

  5. BOV Gżira unit inaugurated

  6. Lolli Pop – war-themed show

  7. Celebrate Mother’s Day at Verdala Palace

  8. Off the beaten track in Gozo

  9. Clean-up initiative

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed