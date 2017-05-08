Couple’s art collection

Lepanto (1) by Martin Müller

Mediatrixism is the name of a collection of works by artists Anne and Martin Müller, forming part of the third edition of the Valletta International Visual Arts (VIVA) Festival.

Martin Müller’s brushstrokes are expressions of a conscious search for a substratum. The research and selection of images, the clarity of figurativeness and the delicate handling of colour sequences and simultaneous provocations are complex methods of his artistic attitude.

As much as Anne Müller develops complexity with her poetry in film tracks, her fragmentation in language and the views of frozen moments, she deals with future, past and the cross-over of media in visual arts and performances.

Anne and Martin Müller do not simply comprehend the hermetic system of art but also the sensitivity of society, finding ways of communication in between tones and nuances, bringing disparate worlds together.

The artist couple is well aware that art is based on perception and thinking; that it is important to form a ‘social sculpture’ and not just to paint ‘little pictures’, but also to convey the lightness through empathy and emotion. This is in the end the basic concept of art both artists virtuosically master.

Mediatrixism runs until May 14 at the German Maltese Circle, Palazzo Messina, Valletta. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am till 8pm and Saturday from 9am till 1pm.