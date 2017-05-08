Announcements

BONELLO GHIO. We regret to announce the passing away of our precious GWIDO, of Guardamangia, on Sunday, May 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Monica née Micallef, his treasured sons Alberto and his partner Marcella, Luke and his wife Davina, Emil and his partner Cristine, his adored grandchildren Nicky, Michela. Sara, Dino, Benjamin and his angel Nina, his in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei hospital tomorrow Tuesday, May 9, at 1.30pm, for Fatima parish church, Guardamangia where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at the Cardiac Medical Ward and at the ITU for all their care and dedication. Lord Jesus, gentle shepherd, bring rest to his soul.

CUTAJAR. On May 7, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOHN, of Tarxien, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Anne née Agius, his children Sandra and Victor, Robert and Claudine, Louise and Bryan, his grandchildren Sean and Ariana, Daniel, Jordan, Patricia, and his great grandchild Liam John, and Elizabeth Maguire Cutajar, his brothers and sister, and his wife’s sister and brother, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, May 9 at 2.30pm at the Augustinian Church (San Nikola ta’ Tolentino), Lampuka Street, Tarxien. Special gratitude goes to the staff at Mater Dei Emergency department and the Palliative Care Unit at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, for their impeccable dedication and care given to John. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza or Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – WALTER. Treasured memories of a caring brother, uncle and nephew, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers, his sisters Bernadette Angeli, Therese Zammit and Marie Tabone, their husbands, his nephews and nieces, auntie Rose Sansone, auntie Lillian Caruana and other members of his family.

FARRUGIA – JOAN MARY. On your 25th anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

FARRUGIA. – Remembering my dearest friend JOAN on the anniversary of her death. Still very much missed. Helmina.

GAUCI. – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear father on the 67th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania, Paul and their families. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – MARLENE, née Mulligan. Today is the 19th anniversary when our Mar, a most beloved wife and mother, passed away to eternal rest. Beautiful memories of a close knit family still linger on with never a day going by without not mentioning her name. Denis, Sean and Aida, Peter and Joanna and her adorable Mark and Kieran, Nico and Matt, grandchildren who she so yearned to have and see.

MUSCAT – LILY. Today being the 22nd anniversary of her demise brings treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved mother. Always in our thoughts and prayers and never forgotten by her daughter Elaine and Frans, son Stephen and wife Carmen. Lord, grant her eternal rest, and keep her in Your arms. The evening Mass at the Risen Christ parish church, Pembroke, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

NANI – MARIO. Today being the third anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and dearly missed by his daughter Corinne. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 7.45am at Balluta parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of JOHN who passed away 63 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles and his family.

SULTANA – Dr HERBERT MAX. Cherished and unfading memories of a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather, being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife May, children Karmen, Peter, Karl and Simon, their spouses and eight grandchildren.

VELLA CLARK – REBECCA. Loving memories on the 27th anniversary of her passing away. You will always remain in our hearts. Audrey, Vivienne and Natalie.

Power cuts

Monday, May 8, 2017

Between 8:30am and noon in Batu and L-Għasfura streets and alleys No 1 L-Għasfura and No 1-3 Santa Marija, Żebbug.

Between 8:30am and 11:30am in Crafts Village area, Attard.

Between 8:30am and 2pm in It-Telliera, Il-Barumbara, Sant’ Antnin, Villabate and Il-Mitħna streets, Żabbar.

Between 9am and noon in Spinola street, St Julian’s.

Tuesday, May 9 2017

Between 8am and 2pm in Il-Fekruna street and Telgħet Ix-Xemxija area, St Paul’s Bay.

Between 8:30am and 1:30pm in Il-Għabex, Gan Mari’ Abela, Misraħ Suffara and Inguanez streets, Dingli.

Between 8:30am and 3:30pm in Sant’ Andrija, San Frangisk, Blokk 8 Ir-Regatta and Don Mintoff streets and Bieb Bormla area and Paolino Vassallo and Gavino Gulia squares, Bormla.

Between 8:30am and 12:30pm in Luigi Pisani, Is-Sibi, Ir-Rinella, Santu Rokku and Il-Barklori streets and Blokk A,B & C Qasam Tal-Bini Tal-Gvern (Rinella) area and alley Iċ-Ċimiterju, Kalkara.

Between 8:30am and 3pm in Id-Dugħ, Il-Magħluq, Iċ-Ċrieki, Apap Bologna and Lorry Sant streets, Marsaskala.

Between 8:30am and 2pm in Il-Bajja, New Street and Il-Kbira streets and Trejqet Il-Bajja and Telgħet Birkirkara areas, St Julian’s.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.