The long road to recovery

The present government was overwhelmingly elected on a series of promises that took the country by storm. The ‘Tagħna Lkoll’ mantra seemed capable of governing without displeasing anybody. The controversies of the Gonzi administration were a thing of the past. Here was a leader who came across as someone with whom you could do business, someone you could trust.

It was impossible to think how Joseph Muscat, who brought back the socialists from the wilderness, could ever be destabilised. Empowered by the electorate, Muscat promised to act fairly to reach all strata of society. Despite this, he immediately politicised the civil service, appointing the inner core of the Labour Party to top positions and retained a few who were prepared to accommodate his actions despite principle and belief.

Muscat talked about a new middle class that would wipe out poverty in the country. None of this came to fruition. The only new initiative that took off was the sale of Maltese passports. The power station debacle was a colossal monument to bad administration. Through a simple expression of interest an investor was given public land as well as a multi-million bank guarantee to sell expensive electricity to the same government that donated the goods.

Just when the people were grinding to a halt due to poor traffic management and congested roads, Muscat’s government was increasing public subsidy to the bus operator and mismanaging EU funds earmarked for road infrastructure. Muscat loaded the public payroll with an additional 6,000 employees and continued to throw pepper in peoples’ eyes that his top class mega cabinet will not receive any salary bonuses.

To persist without stepping aside and assign himself to a fully-fledged investigation, Muscat is set to hurt Malta’s economy manifestly

From its inception, this government began to erode due to too many corruption scandals. Some minor compared to others but nonetheless showing Muscat’s weakness to curb abuse in the face of power and greed. People in influential positions were moved around or resigned to accommodate the next move. Contracts for the sale of hospitals, public land, power stations and citizenship were all published heavily redacted to prevent scrutiny. Some minnows of the civil service took the opportunity too. One Labour stalwart delivered cash payments for works (or the lack of it) carried out for the Foundation of Tomorrow Schools so that kickbacks were paid.

In March 2016, revelations on how a myriad of complex structures were put in place to hide evil doings started to emerge. These evil forces had not just corrupted the government and the offices they were trusted to serve with dignity but also some very important people within influential organisations. Government remained unrepentant and the Maltese continued to subsidise corruption at the pump as the price of diesel and petrol remained an all-time high compared to international prices.

The Panama scandal was a fluke. With more vitiated deals announced, one can only imagine how many other hidden structures, in other impermeable jurisdictions, this lot could have set up. We may never get to know this as the Finance and Justice ministries seem complacent not to investigate.

As stories unfolded and ministers were caught confused and uneasy with the situation of lies and more lies, it became very clear that deals with the Azerbaijani government for the hedging of fuels were costing the Maltese tax payer millions and millions due to irregularities. This was emphasised by a damming report of the Auditor General.

The situation has deteriorated badly and it will take time for Malta to recover. Incidences of the Prime Minister renting his personal car to himself for official business seem trivial today as we talk about corrupt practices that know no boundaries.

The government that was elected with the premise that it is pro-business has given business in Malta a very bad name indeed.

Muscat not only tarnished politics but disturbed the business community because his work is corrupt and illicit.

George Pullicino is a PN member of Parliament.