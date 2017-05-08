Voting documents to be distributed in coming days

Voting documents for the June 3 poll will start being distributed in the coming days, the Electoral Commission said today. Every voter must take care to store the voting document in a safe place as no one will be able to vote without it.

Every voter must take care to store the voting document in a safe place as no one will be able to vote without it.

The voting document for this forthcoming general election will look different to those of previous elections, the commission advised.

Whereas the previous document consisted of a plastic-laminated paper base, the new document is made of synthetic material and is secure in itself without the need to be laminated.

A revised Electoral Register for the general elections was published last Saturday in the Government Gazette. It may also be viewed at the Electoral Office.

Qualified voters whose name was not included, or whose designation, address or other particulars were not shown correctly, have until May 20 to appeal to a Revising Officer at the Electoral Office, Evans Building, Valletta.

To check if you are registered, you can use the online facility on the Electoral Commission’s website, under the 'Publications' section, pressing the 'Can I vote?' button.