Voting document security features up to scratch - Electoral Commission

The new voting documents are printed on plastic, rather than laminated as in the past.

Voting documents for the upcoming general election will remain unchanged but voters can expect more stringent identity checks at polling stations, the Electoral Commission said this evening.

In a statement issued after an urgent meeting held to discuss problems with ink on printed voting documents, the Electoral Commission said both its members as well as party delegates were satisfied by three security features included in the voting documents.

READ: Voting document ink 'can be wiped away', says Fenech Adami

"The Electoral Commission reassures the public that stricter verification of the voters’ identity shall be undertaken during the poll," the statement read.

The Commission urged people to store their document in a safe place until polling day and reminded people that anyone caught forging, counterfeiting, defacing or destroying a voting document would face a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Distribution of voting documents is set to get underway tomorrow.

Concerns about ink on voting documents were raised by Nationalist Party deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami earlier today, who told the press that numbers and letters on the documents could be wiped away using methylated spirit.

READ: Allow Commission serenity to solve problem, says PM

In a speech to PN supporters in Ħamrun this evening, PN leader Simon Busuttil also touched upon the issue, saying "we will keep our eye on them" and adding that the PN would be alerting the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, to ensure the safeguarding of Malta’s democracy.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, speaking to PL supporters in Kirkop, said that the PL had also been informed of the problem but that the Electoral Commission should be given the space to work out a solution serenely, without the issue being turned into a partisan one.