Voting document ink 'can be wiped away' - Beppe Fenech Adami

Voting documents for the upcoming general election are printed using ink "that can be easily wiped away," Nationalist Party deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami said today.

"If you wipe the document with methylated spirits or even scratch it with you finger, the print is wiped away. This can lead to big abuse," Dr Fenech Adami said at a press conference held this afternoon.

Removing a single number or letter would render the voting document invalid and disqualify a person from voting, he said.

"This is not something I'm announcing. We were informed of this earlier today."

Dr Fenech Adami said the Electoral Commission would be holding an urgent meeting this evening to discuss the way forward.

The PN deputy leader said that political parties had been told some weeks ago that the Electoral Commission had trouble printing voting documents on security paper and laminating them, due to problems with its lamination machines.

Parties were subsequently told that as an alternative, documents would be printed on plastic paper instead and feature "abuse-proof security features."

Distribution of voting documents is due to begin tomorrow, with voters receiving the documents at their home.

Dr Fenech Adami said this was "yet another institutional failure" that could be pinned on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

He urged the Electoral Commission to do everything within its power to ease people's concerns that the election process would not be tainted.

The commission was still in time to postpone distributing the cards and laminate these cards

