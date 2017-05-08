Twelve beaches get Blue Flag eco label

Twelve beaches have been awarded the Blue Flag Eco label by Blue Flag International for achieving the eco-label trusted by millions around the globe.

The Blue Flag programme is operated under the auspices of the Foundation for

Environmental Education and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For the beaches to qualify for this award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety -related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.

In Malta, Blue Flag is represented by Nature Trust –FEE Malta. NT-FEE Malta runs all five of the FEE International Programmes being Eco School, Blue Flag, Green Key (an international eco label for Hotels and Restaurants), Young Reporters for the Environment, and Learning About Forests.



The selected beaches are: Fond Għadir Sliema, managed by the Malta Tourism Authority, St George's Bay St Julian’s, managed by Malta Tourism Authority; the Westin Dragonara Beach Club St Julian’s, managed by Westin Dragonara Resort; the Qawra Point Beach, managed by the Malta Tourism Authority; the Bugibba Perched Beach, managed by the Malta Tourism Authority;

Għadira Beach managed by the Malta Tourism Authority; Golden Sands Beach, managed by the Malta Tourism Authority; Għajn Tuffieha Bay, managed by the Gaia Foundation; Islands Edge Beach managed by the Paradise Bay Hotel;

Ramla Bay, Gozo, managed by the Gaia Foundation; Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay, managed by the Malta Tourism Authority and Marsalforn Bay, Marsalforn.