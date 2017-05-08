Today's front pages

Advert
Monday, May 8, 2017, 06:40

The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that passport buyers from Russia have been given the vote.

Times of Malta, In-Nazzjon, MaltaToday and The Malta Independent quote Simon Busuttil as saying at yesterday's PN mass meeting that principles, more than proposals, are the overriding issue of this general election.

The Malta Independent also reports that there is an average of 42 thefts a year from Mater Dei Hospital.

MaltaToday says Joseph Muscat yesterday called for a united Malta.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the Labour mass meetings and says there is no place for stereotypes in this country.

