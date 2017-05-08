Separation dispute leads to abortion investigation

Criminal proceedings against a civil servant charged with making false claims against his estranged wife took an unexpected twist today when the court ordered the Police Commissioner to investigate reports of an abortion allegedly undergone by the woman.

The separated couple are currently locked in a dispute regarding a joint property. During one particular mediation sitting before the family court, the man had allegedly hinted that his former wife had terminated a pregnancy.

The comments brought the mediation sitting to an abrupt end and prompted the woman to file a police complaint against her former husband.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, heard the woman testify that she had indeed miscarried her child but denied having ever sought an abortion.

Her former husband, however, insisted in court that he was told about the abortion by the man who had allegedly been in a relationship with the woman and got her pregnant.

In view of the conflicting evidence, the court did not find the man guilty of having defamed his ex-wife. However, in the light of the revelations made in open court, the magistrate requested the Commissioner of Police to investigate whether the alleged abortion had indeed taken place.