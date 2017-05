A pedestrian was grievously injured this evening when a car ran over her leg in Mosta, police said.

The accident happened on Triq Ġuzeppi Callus at around 6.15pm, police said, when the 55-year-old victim, who lives in Mosta, was hit by a Toyota Vitz being driven by a 40-year-old woman from Mġarr.

She was immediately taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. Police say they are investigating further.