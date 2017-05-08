Musician succumbs to injuries after Vittoriosa fall

Cheyne Halliday died after a 15-metre fall. Photo: Facebook

A 23-year-old Irish musician who fell from Vittoriosa bastions at the end of last month, has died.

Cheyne Halliday, who was put in a medically-induced coma after a 15-metre fall on April 30, had his life support machine switched off on Friday, according to Scottish media.

The Metro Mafia singer was born in Ireland, but was based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Family and friends had raised more than £13,000 to fly him back to the UK for treatment.

Yet as soon as a JustGiving online page managed to raise 90 per cent of the £15,000 target, a post broke the news on Friday: “Today we have had to say goodbye to Cheyne. His family were by his side and Cheyne did not suffer nor was he in pain.”

His organs had been donated and his heart was on its way to the UK to save another life: “the ultimate gift from a man who did nothing but give.”

Meanwhile, the money raised for the young man will be donated to a cause that “Cheyne would want”.

“Soon we will be seeking out schools or colleges where the money could be used for in order to provide children with instruments and equipment to learn and play music. The donation, wherever it goes, will be in Cheyne’s name.”

When contacted, the police did not disclose the young man’s name, but confirmed that a 23-year-old Irish man who fell off a bastion in Vittoriosa on April 30, had died.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm at the bastion in Triq il-Ġublew tal-Fidda, from where the man fell some 15 metres.

According to The Scottish Sun, the musician was known on the Edinburgh music scene for his gigs, and he had also written and produced the soundtrack to last year’s Edinburgh Gay Pride event.

Several friends and fans have in the meantime taken to social media to pay their tributes.

His bandmate Harry Noble – Metro Mafia’s lead guitarist – wrote of the incident on Facebook, adding: “I would never want a person like Cheyne to be remembered this way, he had achieved so much. He was the nicest guy I’ve ever met, humble, intelligent, hardworking and incredibly funny.”