Motorcyclist grievously hurt in Tal-Barrani crash

A motorcyclist was grievously injured this afternoon in a crash on Tal-Barrani road in Żejtun, police said.

The accident happened at around 4pm and involved the 48-year-old male motorcyclist from Żabbar and a 27-year-old Syrian national driving a Toyota Corsa.

An ambulance rushed the Żabbar man to Mater Dei hospital, where doctors certified him as having suffered grievous injuries in the crash.

Police say they are investigating further.