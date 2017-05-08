Advert
Monday, May 8, 2017, 20:01

Motorcyclist grievously hurt in Tal-Barrani crash

Żabbar man rushed to Mater Dei hospital

A motorcyclist was grievously injured this afternoon in a crash on Tal-Barrani road in Żejtun, police said.  

The accident happened at around 4pm and involved the 48-year-old male motorcyclist from Żabbar and a 27-year-old Syrian national driving a Toyota Corsa.

An ambulance rushed the Żabbar man to Mater Dei hospital, where doctors certified him as having suffered grievous injuries in the crash.

Police say they are investigating further.  

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Schembri, Tonna suspects in ‘proceeds of...

  2. Passport buyers from Russia given vote

  3. Busuttil promises to extend children's...

  4. Labour makes promises in transport,...

  5. Watch: PM unfazed about ‘kickbacks report’

  6. Watch: Many questions, few answers from...

  7. Watch: Labour is the only choice, Muscat...

  8. Watch: 'This election is not a...

  9. The dark side of Malta’s construction boom

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed