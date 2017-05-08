Man crushed under a lift in Ħamrun
Reports that victim dropped his keys in lift well
A 44-year-old man died this afternoon after he was trapped under a lift in Ħamrun.
The incident happened around 6.30pm in Triq Dun Frans Camilleri.
According to TVM, the victim is believed to have been trapped after he dropped his keys in the lift well and climbed into the tight space. However, he was killed when the apartment block lift descended on him.
He was certified dead on the spot.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.
